Mull Funeral Home & Cremation Services
27 East High Street
Womelsdorf, PA 19567
(610) 589-2821
Calling hours
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Living Stones Christian Fellowship
225 E Main St.
Newmanstown, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Sep. 14, 2019
11:00 AM
Living Stones Christian Fellowship
225 E Main St.
Newmanstown, PA
View Map
Susan (Helton) Quickle


1957 - 2019
Susan (Helton) Quickle Obituary

Susan M. Quickle, 62, of Newmanstown, passed away Sunday, August 8, 2019, in her residence.

She was the companion of Terry L. Oberly.

Born April 22, 1957, in Germany, she was a daughter of the late George and Agnes Helton.

In addition to her boyfriend, she is survived by her son, Christopher Helton, Royal Oak, Mich.; her siblings: Hans Helton and Elizabeth Kincel, both of Hamilton, N.J.; and Albert Helton, Trenton, N.J.; two grandsons, Damon and Evan Helton; two nieces; two nephews; three great-nieces; and one great-nephew.

Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 14, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from her church, Living Stones

Christian Fellowship, 225 E. Main St., Newmanstown, with Lane Sutherly, her pastor, officiating. Burial will follow in Zion Lutheran & Reformed Cemetery, Womelsdorf.

Relatives and friends may call Saturday from 10:00 a.m.,

until time of service at the church. The Mull Funeral Home, Womelsdorf, has charge. www.mullfh.com

Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 12, 2019
