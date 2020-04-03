|
|
Susan Q Sickler, 72, of Wernersville, passed away at home on Tuesday, March 31, 2020. Sue was the loving and devoted wife of Joseph H. Sickler. They were married December 27, 1969 and shared 50 wonderful years together. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Gerald Rapp Jr. and the late Helen (Goodall) Rapp. In addition to her husband, Sue is survived by her beloved children, Christine M. Sickler, Kenner, Louisiana; and Andrew J. Sickler, husband of Elizabeth A. Sickler, Middletown, Pennsylvania. Also surviving are Sue’s brother, Jon Rapp; and her half-brother, Jeremy Rapp. Sue was a 1965 graduate of West Reading High School. She earned her bachelor’s degree in 1969 and her master’s degree in 1972, specializing in Elementary Education and Special Education from Millersville University. She worked for the Berks County Intermediate Unit and then continued substitute teaching, homeschooling and tutoring children for over 25 years. She possessed a strong faith as a lifelong Christian and was a member of Trinity Lutheran, in Wernersville. Sue volunteered with her church and was active in the Bible Study Group. She was also a member of the Wernersville Women’s Club, and she attended monthly luncheons with her fellow West Reading alumni. In addition to spending time with her family, Sue spent many happy days at one of her favorite places, Longwood Gardens. She also loved traveling with her family, in particular visiting her daughter in Louisiana and traveling to National Parks around the country, including a family vacation to Yellowstone this past fall. Interment will be private, with a celebration of life to be held at a later date to be determined. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation at www.jdrf.org Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020