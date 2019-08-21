|
Mrs. Susan J. (Yohn) Wagner, 67, of West Lawn, passed away suddenly on Monday,
August 19, 2019, at Reading Hospital.
Born January 3, 1952, in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late George F. and Mary J. (Pawling) Yohn. She and her
husband, Richard H. Wagner Sr., have been married for 34 years.
Susan worked as a packer at the Luden's Factory,
Reading, and making salads for Van Bennett Food
Company, Reading. Susan also worked at the Weis Market, 13th and Rockland Sts., Reading, in the Deli.
Susan was a 1969 graduate of Reading High School. She loved the Reading Phillies and Reading Royals, and also
enjoyed knitting, crocheting and especially bingo.
In addition to her husband, Richard, Susan is survived by her children, Wendy S. (Yohn) Beck, wife of Scott C. Beck, Kutztown, and Matthew R. Yohn, West Lawn; her stepchildren: Richard H. Wagner III, Minersville, Dawn M. Sharp, West Reading and David Q. Wagner Sr., West
Reading; her grandchildren: Ashley, Crystal and Danielle; her stepgrandchildren: Kayla, Quinn, David Jr. and Shayna; and her great-grandchildren: Alexis, Killian, Lillian, Jayden, Liam, Chase, Ryan and Conner. She is also
survived by her sister, Nancy A. (Yohn) Beck, wife of
Russell Beck, Lititz; her brothers, Jay A. Yohn, husband of Donna M. (Moyer) Yohn, Exeter Twp., and Barry G. Yohn, Alsace Twp.; and her nieces and nephews.
Funeral Services for Susan will be held on Thursday,
August 22, 2019, at 7:00 p.m., at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd., Fleetwood, Pa. A viewing will be held Thursday from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., at the funeral home. Burial will be private in Berks County Memorial Gardens, Maidencreek Township. Walbert
Funeral Home & Cremation Services PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for Susan and her family. Online
condolences may be offered at WalbertFuneralHome.com.