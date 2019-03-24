Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susan Winchell.

Susan Anthony Winchell, age 62, of Silver Spring, Md., passed away on March 18, 2019, in her brother-in-law's Reading residence.

Born in Kingston, N.Y., she was a daughter of Anthony and the late Harriet (Sultzer) Winchell. She was a graduate of Horace Greely High School, Chappaqua, N.Y., in 1974, and received a Bachelor of Science degree from the College of Wooster in 1978, where she majored in sociology with a minor in

religion. After college, Susan worked for the Home and School Institute, Women and Professional Business Clubs and The Bomstein Gura Agency.

Returning to school, Susan earned a J.D. degree from the Marshall Wythe School of Law at the College of William and Mary in 1988. After obtaining her law degree, Susan worked for the U.S. Department of Education in the Office of General Counsel, initially in the general administration division. Two years later she joined the ethics division and remained in that department until 2006. In 2007, she

became the associate counsel for the Office of Government Ethics. Susan capped off her career as the senior executive in charge of the Ethics Program at the U.S. Department of Education, retiring in 2016.

She was an avid reader, scuba diver and knitter and loved film and theater. She was a writer herself, taking classes on script and short-story writing and was working on a

screenplay at the time of her death. She also generously supported the American Film Institute. Susan liked to cook but really loved to entertain. Even more, she loved having her home and her lawn serve as a gathering place for friends and neighbors, hosting formal dinners and

impromptu get-togethers and truly building community.

Susan believed that kids are the lifeblood of our culture and should be held in a higher regard. That belief was

evident in her care, especially for her three nephews and the children in her neighborhood in Silver Spring, where she was beloved for both her kindness and her ready supply of Tootsie Roll Pops.

Susan loved her family very much, spending quality time with them at their retreat in the Adirondacks every

summer. She also felt honored to be related to and named after Susan B. Anthony.

She is survived by her father; her brother-in-law, Greg Kiddy, of Reading Pa.; and her brothers, David Winchell, of Port Jefferson, N.Y.; and Thomas Winchell, of Canton, Mass., husband to Lisa, and their three children: Ethan, Calvin and Dylan.

She was predeceased by her sister, Elizabeth "Betsy" Winchell Kiddy, who passed away in 2014.

A celebration of Susan's life will be celebrated in

Maryland in late April. Burial will be private at the

convenience of the family.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Docs in Progress, https://www.docsinprogress.org/.

