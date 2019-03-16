Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Susanna (Kemmerer) Witman-Watt.

Susanna J. (Kemmerer) Witman-Watt, 86, passed away in her Richmond Township

residence on Tuesday, March 12, 2019.

She was the widow of Wallace "Bud" Watt, who passed on February 14, 2000. They were married in 1987. Born October 9, 1932, in Reading, Susanna was a daughter of the late Charles A. and Sarah (Burkhart) Kemmerer.

Surviving Susanna are her sons, Walter Witman Jr.,

husband of Candace Witman, of Fleetwood; and Dean Witman, husband of Connie Witman, of Blandon; her grandchildren: Tiffanie, wife of Troy Bausher; Wesley Witman; Peter, husband of Julie Witman; Nicole, wife of Leonard Pelehowski; Daniel, husband of Ashley Witman; and Alicia Witman; her sixteen great-grandchildren; and her 3 great-great-grandchildren. Also surviving are her siblings: Charles Kemmerer Jr., Grace Fick, Clarence

Kemmerer and Roland Kemmerer.

Susanna was an avid fan of Nascar and the Phillies. She loved her dogs more than anything. Her family will

remember her for her free spirit.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, March 18 at 11:00 a.m. at Maidencreek Church, with Reverend Sara Hertzog officiating. Friends and family are invited for a viewing at the Church beginning at 10:00 a.m. until the time of service. Interment will follow in Maidencreek

Cemetery.

Susanna's family asks that contributions in her memory be made to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis TN 38105, http://www.stjude.org/.

