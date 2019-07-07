Susanne Kay Montgomery, 77, passed away July 5, 2019, at home.

She was the eldest of five children of Kenneth W. and Clara (Layser) Long. In addition to her husband of 58 years, Robert A. Montgomery, she is survived by two sons, Peter J. and Robert M.; and a daughter, Mary B. (Montgomery) Evelyn. There are two brothers, Bryan K. Long, Donald K. Long; and a sister, Jane K. (Long) Miller.

She was predeceased by a brother, Gordon K. Long.

Susanne was a lifelong member of Trinity Lutheran Church, Robesonia, and was an active member of The

Heidelberg Heritage Society.

Services will be private.

