|
Suzanne M. (Irvin) Baumgardner, 77, of Garden Spot
Village, New Holland, Pa., passed away on Thursday,
August 8, 2019, after a courageous battle with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia, a very rare form of
lymphoma.
She was born in Wooster, Ohio, to J. Lowell and
Katharine (Moore) Irvin. She graduated from Wooster High School in 1960 and Ohio State University with a
Bachelor of Science degree in nursing in 1964.
Sue spent most of her career working in critical care units from O.S.U. to Davenport, Iowa, to Eastern Pa., later retiring after 25 years from Pottstown Medical Center.
She is survived by her devoted husband, William Baumgardner Jr., whom she married June 29, 1968. Also surviving are her brothers, Roger (Patti) Irvin, of Ashland, Ohio; and Phillip (Ann) Irvin, of Avon Lake, Ohio; three nephews: Shawn (Beth) Irvin, Eugene, Ore.; David
(Melanie) Irvin, Rocky River, Ohio; Tadd L. Irvin, Aurora, Colo.; and a great-niece. An uncle, Harold Moore, of
Wooster, Ohio; and several cousins also survive.
At Suzanne's request, there will be no service.
Donations in her memory may be made to Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557 or to Pet Pantry of Lancaster County, 26
Millersville Rd., Lancaster, PA 17603.
The Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be posted at www.groffeckenroth.com.