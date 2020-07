Suzanne C. (Boltz) Berry, 61, of Cumru Township, passed away Monday, July 20, 2020 at the Lebanon VA Hospital. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at The Bridge Fellowship Church, Shillington, PA, at a later date due, to Covid-19. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to the Giles & Yeckley Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc., of Mohnton. Visit www.gilesandyeckley.com for details of the service and a complete obituary.