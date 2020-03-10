|
|
Suzanne (Schaffstall) Mohler, 74, passed away March 6, 2020, in her Spring Township residence, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of Richard E. Mohler. Born in Jacksonville, FL, at the Naval Air Base. She was the daughter of the late Mark C. and Ruth M. (Werner) Schaffstall. After moving to Lykens in 1945 and Reading in 1965, she earned a nursing degree from the Reading Hospital in 1964 and Baylor University Medical Center, Dallas TX. She was employed by the Reading Hospital Medical Center in the operating room for 32 years. After retiring from the medical field, Suzanne worked at Pheasant Valley, Robesonia as a dog handler and guide. Suzanne was a member of the Charles E. Bechtel Ruffed Grouse Society; Pheasants Forever Club; Leesport Gun Club and the South End Gun Club. She enjoyed skiing, racquetball, golfing and trap shooting. She was an avid hunter and loved her beloved Brittany Dogs: Tracker, Buff, Abby, Toby and Milo. In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son, Mark Mohler, husband of Rachel Mohler, Spring Township and her brother, Thomas Schaffstall, husband of Rosa Schaffstall. A Memorial Service will be Saturday, March 14, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading. Burial will be private. Friends may call Saturday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of the Berks Sheriff K9 https://www.co.berks.pa.us/.Dept/Sheriff/Pages/.FriendsoftheBerksSheriffK9.aspx Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2020