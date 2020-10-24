1/1
Sydell Longo
In Loving Memory Sydell Longo, 88, of Delray Beach Florida, passed away on October 22, 2020. She was born in Brooklyn, New York, where she met and married Vincent Longo in 1951, who preceded her in death. Together they moved to Reading, PA, where they raised their family and spent a very happy, active, and social 18 years, enjoying many weekends boating with friends and family in Maryland. They then moved to Florida to enjoy the warmer climate and worked together in their shoe outlets. She loved people and preparing large fests for family and friends. Sydell was a loving and devoted mother to Denise Moser, Stephany Longo, and Fred Longo, and a loving grandmother to Jessica Moser. She is also survived by her brothers Joe and Alan Nehama. We all know how much Sydell loved cats and dogs, so all who wish to honor her life are welcome to make a donation in her name to her favorite charity, The Humane Society: https://secure.humanesociety.org/site/Donation2?24659.donation=form1&df_id=24659&s_src=memorial_24225id=24659&s_src=memorial_24225

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2020.
