|
|
Sylvester “Gooda” Williams Jr., 70, of Reading, passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was born in Reading on January 30, 1949, a son of the late Sylvester and Lillian (Allison) Williams. Gooda was employed by Reading Hospital in the custodial department for 40 years, working until his health declined. He was a member of Bethel A.M.E. , member of Berks Lodge #47, and son of American Legion #962. Surviving are his children: Sylvester C. Williams, Nedra Williams and Monae Williams, all of Reading; his siblings: Sylvia and her husband, Robert Lazard, Lorriane Williams, Charlene and her husband, Drexel Bailey, Darrell Williams, Denise Williams and Pamela Williams, all of Reading; 10 grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; Goddaughter, Anita Baker; and a host of close friends and relatives. Gooda was predeceased by his two brothers, Clarence Williams and David L. Williams. Home Going Services will be Wednesday, November 6, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. in Bethel A.M.E., 330 W. Windsor St., Reading. Burial to follow in Charles Evans Cemetery. Viewing will be 9:00-11:00 a.m. in the church. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. Please pay respects at www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 31 to Nov. 3, 2019