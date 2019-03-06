Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia (Meck) Cable.

Sylvia R. Cable, of Oley, passed away

Sunday, March 3, at Reading Hospital and Medical Center, West Reading.

A beloved wife, mother and friend, she is best remembered as one who cared for

others. Nurturing was central to her life, as reflected by her career as a nurse and later as a full-time wife and mother devoted to the care and upbringing of her family. She was married to Clark F. Cable, of Oley, for 59 years.

Sylvia was born in Reading on December 18, 1934. She was a daughter of the late Violet (Hyneman) Godfrey and Kenneth M. Meck, and a stepdaughter of Levi Godfrey and Kitty Meck. She graduated in 1955 from

Reading Hospital School of Nursing and then worked at the hospital as an RN for several years. She enjoyed travel, reading, Broadway shows, ice shows, ballroom dancing and, most of all, spending time with her family.

Sylvia is survived by her husband, Clark; and three

children: Robert S. Cable, husband of Caroline L. Cable, of Fleetwood, Kimberly A. Cable, wife of Kenneth B. Lewis, of Boston, and Sherry L. Cable, of Boston. She is also survived by her sister, Joan Dean, of Temple; stepsisters Betty Jacobs, of Reading, and Norma Jean Griess, of Alburtis; and

stepbrother, Levi Godfrey, of Delaware.

She was predeceased by her stepsister, Roseanne Linette.

Friends are invited to gather from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Feeney Funeral Home, Reading. A memorial service will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Interment will be a private, family-only affair.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude

Children's Hospital, or the Ruth Steinert Memorial SPCA.

Entrust arrangements to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc., 625 N. 4th Street, Reading, Pa., 610-372-4160.

Obituary may be found and condolences expressed at www.johnfeeney.com.



