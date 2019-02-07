Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Sylvia Dietrich.

Sylvia J. Dietrich, 75, formerly of Hamburg, passed away on Monday, February 4, 2019, in the Reading Hospital.

She was taken there from Phoebe Berks, Wernersville, where she resided. Sylvia previously resided at Wynnwood Apartments, Wyomissing, for 40 years.

Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Earl A. and Margaret L. (Moyer) Dietrich.

She was a graduate of Hamburg High School and McCann School of Business. Sylvia attended night school and earned her Bachelor's Degree at Pennsylvania State University, graduating Cum Laude.

She was a medical-surgical secretary for the Reading Hospital. Sylvia then joined Bank of Pennsylvania and

became executive secretary to the chairman of the board. She retired as an officer of Sovereign Bank and had also been a senior administrative assistant to the commercial lending officers at Sovereign Bank.

Sylvia was a life-long member of St. John's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hamburg. She was a life member of the Penn State Alumni Association and a charter member of the Hamburg Area Historical Society.

Sylvia is survived by her sister, Diana M. Dietrich,

Reading; her brother, Darryl E. Dietrich, and his wife, Lucy, Sale Creek, Tennessee; one step-niece; two step-nephews; and several step-great-nieces and a step-great-nephew.

Services will be held on Saturday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street,

Hamburg (off street parking in rear). Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Hamburg. A visitation will be held in the funeral home Saturday 10:00 to 11:00 a.m.

Memorial contributions may be sent to the . For online condolences, please visit,

