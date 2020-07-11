1/1
Sylvia Hatt
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sylvia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sylvia R. (Jones) Hatt, 81, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, in her West Reading residence, surrounded by loved ones after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Her husband, Howard H. Hatt, died on May 30, 1983. Born in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Lucille L. (Sailor) Jones. She was a 1957 graduate of Reading High School and 1958 graduate of McCann’s School of Business. Sylvia worked for and retired from Sears after 30 years of service. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading. Sylvia was very talented and creative with watercolor. She also enjoyed reading. She was a warm, caring, selfless person who will be missed by all who knew her. Sylvia is survived by two children, Michele Hatt-Ciemiewicz, wife of Patrick Ciemiewicz, Sinking Spring and David Hatt, husband of Imelda Abrigo-Hatt, Torrance, CA; and three grandchildren: Alex Hatt, Bryce Ciemiewicz and Lauren Ciemiewicz. She was predeceased by her son Michael J. Hatt in 2002. Services will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 336 Franklin St, West Reading, PA 19611 followed by a burial at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jul. 11 to Jul. 12, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading
739 Penn Avenue
West Reading, PA 19611
610-374-5440
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Kuhn Funeral Home - West Reading

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved