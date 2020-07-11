Sylvia Hatt

Sylvia R. (Jones) Hatt, 81, passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, in her West Reading residence, surrounded by loved ones after a valiant fight with lung cancer. Her husband, Howard H. Hatt, died on May 30, 1983. Born in Carlisle, she was a daughter of the late Harry E. and Lucille L. (Sailor) Jones. She was a 1957 graduate of Reading High School and 1958 graduate of McCann’s School of Business. Sylvia worked for and retired from Sears after 30 years of service. She was a member of Bethany Lutheran Church, West Reading. Sylvia was very talented and creative with watercolor. She also enjoyed reading. She was a warm, caring, selfless person who will be missed by all who knew her. Sylvia is survived by two children, Michele Hatt-Ciemiewicz, wife of Patrick Ciemiewicz, Sinking Spring and David Hatt, husband of Imelda Abrigo-Hatt, Torrance, CA; and three grandchildren: Alex Hatt, Bryce Ciemiewicz and Lauren Ciemiewicz. She was predeceased by her son Michael J. Hatt in 2002. Services will be Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 11a.m. at Bethany Lutheran Church, 336 Franklin St, West Reading, PA 19611 followed by a burial at Sinking Spring Cemetery. Friends may call Wednesday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
