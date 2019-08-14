|
Sylvia A. Heinly, 67, of Hamburg, passed away on Tuesday, August 13, 2019 in the Reading Hospital and Medical Center.
She was the wife of Terry W. Heinly. They were married on May 31, 1975 and
celebrated forty-four years of marriage. Born in West Reading, she was the daughter of the late Clarence P. Fisher and Consula R. (Hafer) Yohn.
She worked for thirty-five years for W.R. Grace. Sylvia enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, shopping, fairs and casinos.
Sylvia is survived by her children: Tina M. Hartman, wife of Michael, Hamburg; Sherry L. Peck, wife of Shawn, Strausstown; and Todd M. Heinly, husband of Jenna,
Shoemakersville; and grandchildren: Austin, Alex, Gavin, Kadi, Dakota, Warren and Emma. She is also survived by siblings: John Heffner, Glenn Fisher, Troy Fisher, and Rita Ehrnfeldt.
Sylvia was predeceased by a brother: Paul Fisher.
A viewing will be held on Thursday from 7:00 - 9:00 p.m., at Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 65 S. 4th Street, Hamburg (off street parking in rear).
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the funeral home to assist the family with final expenses. For online condolences, please visit:
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 14, 2019