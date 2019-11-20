Home

Sylvia L. (Rock) Huyett, 73, of Exeter Township, Berks County, Pa., died on Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. Born in France, she was the daughter of the late Louis M. and Lillie Mae (Davidheiser) Rock. Sylvia worked most of her life in the packing line and in the office of Godiva Chocolates in Exeter Township. She was a participant in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life, she enjoyed cooking, Bingo and spending time with family in the mountains in Tioga County. Surviving Sylvia is Herb Huyett, of Exeter Township, Pa.; her daughter, Connie L. Baer, wife of Randy, of Exeter Township, Pa.; three brothers: Louie Rock, of Birdsboro, Pa., Eugene Rock, of Conway, S.C., and Eddie Rock, of Birdsboro, Pa.; and one sister, Cathy Beierschmitt, of Kulptown, Pa. She is survived by four grandchildren: Megan Huyett, wife of Dan Focht, Michael Huyett, Danielle Huber, wife of Jon, and Kristin Baer. She was known as mommom to everyone, including: CJ, Liz, Chase, Nathan, Peyton, Lillie, Big David, Lil David, Zorina, Zach and many more. She is predeceased by one son, Michael S. Huyett. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, November 23, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1337 Geigertown Rd., Geigertown, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. James Evangelical Lutheran Church, P.O. Box 5, Geigertown, PA 19523. Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2019
