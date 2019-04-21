Sylvia V. (Viscardi) Slater, 90, of Sinking Spring, passed away on Tuesday, April 16, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of William R. Slater, with whom she shared 53 years of marriage at his time of passing.

William, who has been waiting for her since May 12, 2011, whispered in her ear to take his hand and come with him to Jesus and they would never be parted again.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Michael and Maria (Audi) Viscardi.

Sylvia graduated from Reading High School and enjoyed her Delaware beach home where she loved spending time with her

grandchildren, family and friends. She also loved her

garden and canning the fruits and vegetables she grew.

Sylvia was an awesome cook and everyone loved her

trademark spaghetti and meatballs. She was a member of a Traveler's Gang where she loved traveling with her

husband and other members.

Sylvia worked at AT&T as an electronics manufacturer and retired in 1991.

Sylvia is survived by her daughter, Ann Marie Slater Lessig, Mohnton; and her son, William F., Reading; the loves of her life, her grandchildren: Matthew Wassmer, Melissa Wassmer, Jason Slater, Ryan Slater; great-grandchildren: Alijah Morrison, Amelia Greth, Jaileah

Slater and Jayden Slater.

She is prececeased by her siblings: Frank Viscardi,

Frances Beck and Assunta (Tina) Baer.

