Sylvin "Bud" Lee Scolastico, 70, died March 5, 2019, in his Muhlenberg Township residence.

He was the husband of Marla J. (Miller) Scolastico, whom he married February 11, 1967.

Born in Reading, Pa., on December 17, 1948, he was a son of the late Salvatore Sylvin Scolastico and Lottie Violet (Griesemer) Scolastico.

He was a 1966 graduate of Reading High School.

Bud was a car enthusiast and was the current chairman of the Camaro Nationals for the last nine years.

He participated in many races, including the Duryea and Pagoda Hill Climbs.

Bud was a former Rising Sun baseball and football coach and an avid Penn State football fan.

He was employed for over 15 years with Atlas Minerals and Chemicals, Mertztown, before retiring as a logistics manager in 2010.

Bud is also survived by two children, Clark L. Scolastico, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and Cristen L. Scolastico, of

Pembroke Pines, Fla.

Other survivors include two grandchildren, Crystal O. Scolastico, of Muhlenberg Township, and Clark J. Scolastico Porter, of Reno, Nev.

He was predeceased by a brother, John S. Scolastico, who died July 29, 1995.

Services will be held Tuesday, March 12th at 11:00 a.m. in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale.

Viewings will be held Monday evening from 6:00-8:00 p.m. and Tuesday from 10:00-11:00 a.m. in the funeral home.

Burial will be in Schwarzwald Cemetery, Exeter

Township.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The

Silence of Mary Home, 850 State Street, Unit B, Lemoyne, PA 17043.

For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



