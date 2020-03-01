|
|
T Rose (Schmidt) Bixler, 92, of North Charleston, formerly of Pennside, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, in Life Care Center of Charleston. She was the wife of the late Elmer Davis Jr., her first husband, and the late James P. Bixler Jr., her second husband. Born in Reading, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Joseph Schmidt and Theresa (Merkl) Schmidt and was a member of Pennside Presbyterian Church. Mrs. Bixler was a graduate of Reading High School in 1945. She was the past president of the Mt. Penn Senior Group and a former member of the Junior Women’s Club of Mt. Penn. Mrs. Bixler was the chief registrar in the Voter Registration Office of Berks County for 20 years, retiring in 1992. She was a former volunteer for the Woman’s Exchange in West Reading for many years. Mrs. Bixler is survived by two daughters, Dianne L. (Davis) Johnson, of Fleetwood; and Cynthia A. (Davis) Stein of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; four grandchildren: Jennifer, Meredith, Chad and Stacey; and five great-grandchildren: Gabrielle, Lily, Charles, William and Mason. Visitation with family and friends will be held on Friday, March 6, 2020, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment will be at Spies-Zion Cemetery, Alsace Township. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Berks County Special Olympics Committee, 325 Shakespeare Drive, Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit www.LutzFuneralHome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020