Tad Jonik, 24, of North Coventry Twp., passed away

Wednesday June 19, 2019 at his residence.

Born in West Chester, he was the son of Joseph R. Sr. and Beverly (Nesley) Jonik.

Tad lived life with great love and perseverance. He

enjoyed spending time with family and friends, watching football and his pet ducks. Tad had a passion for the Lord and music.

Surviving along with his parents are two brothers,

Joseph R. Jonik Jr. and Thomas M. Jonik; paternal grandparents, Robert and Janine Jonik; and maternal grandmother, Elsie Nesley.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday June 26, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation

Center Inc., 711 N. Franklin St., Pottstown, PA 19464.

Interment will be private. Visitation will be held

Wednesday from 9:00-10:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tad's memory to the United Mitochondrial Disease Foundation at https://www.classy.org/give/153589/#!/donation/

checkout, or Joni and Friends PA, 340 Highland Dr. Suite 200, Mountville, PA 17554.

