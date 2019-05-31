Talisha N. Munoz, 21, of Reading passed away on Sunday May 26, 2019.

Born in Reading on October 23, 1997, she was the daughter of Juan Munoz and

Elizabeth Munoz. She is survived by

brothers, Isaac Munoz and Juan G. Munoz, of Reading.

Talisha, better known as "Tali," was a very loving

daughter and sister. She was shy but loved the attention of others. She attended Glad Tidings Church in West Lawn since the age of six and she enjoyed being early in church for worship.

She was a graduate of Muhlenberg High School. Tali loved Bachata music, scary movies, and Hispanic food. She was proud of her Puerto Rican roots and her flag. She

enjoyed spending time with family and being surrounded by friends. Tali also enjoyed traveling, was responsible with money and was always there if you needed her.

Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes and Crematory, 3825 Penn Avenue, Sinking Spring, Saturday, June 1, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Pastor Scott Kramer will

officiate. Interment will follow in Bern Cemetery,

Bernville. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.




