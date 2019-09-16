|
Tammy J. Hahn, age 58, of Temple,
Pennsylvania, peacefully passed away on
Thursday, September 12, 2019, at Penn State Health St. Joseph's.
Tammy was the wife of Carey T. Hahn, who passed on June 26, 2019. They
celebrated 41 years of marriage on November 26.
She was born on October 14, 1960, in Mexico, Mo.,
the daughter of George H. Thurman and Rosetta Ann (Bishop) Thurman of New Florence, Mo.
Tammy enjoyed sewing, crocheting, gardening, baking with her grandchildren and many other arts and crafts. She also loved to go to yard sales and thrift stores.
Tammy is survived by her children: Carrie J. (Hahn) Bausch, Sabrina J. Hahn, Bonnie J. (Hahn) Lightner and T. Jarrett Hahn; her siblings: Patty, wife of Keith Hagedorn, of Marthasville, Mo., Karen Meyers, of New Florence, Mo., Randy, husband of Rena Thurman, of Hermann, Mo., Mike, husband of Connie Thurman, of Auxvasse, Mo., Nathan, husband of Carla Thurman, of New Florence, Mo., and
Justin, husband of Daesha Thurman, of Wentzville, Mo.; and nine grandchildren.
A viewing will be Wednesday, September 18, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at New Jerusalem Lutheran Church, 27 Lyons Road, Fleetwood, followed by a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in New Jerusalem Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions will be made in Tammy's memory to the Ronald McDonald House, 745 West Grove Road, Hershey, PA, 17033.
Online condolences can be made at
www.maestumpfuneralhome.com.