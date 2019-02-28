Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Tammy (Irizarry) Renninger.

Tammy Lynn Renninger (Irizarry)

entered eternal life at age 40, on February 26, 2019, in her residence.

Her spirit is carried on by her husband, Ryan Renninger; daughter, Samantha Renninger; five siblings; as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins, numerous youngsters that called her "mom" and friends from every walk of life.

Her parents, Evelyn (Mercado) Black and Cesar Irizarry; and her beloved grandparents, Miguel Mercado and Maria (Diaz) Mercado greeted her in heaven.

Tammy, a nurturing woman, wife, mother, aunt and friend was born on July 31, 1978, in Brooklyn, N.Y. Tammy is known for her giving nature, not holding back her

opinion and had a gift for telling it like it is. She always told you the truth, even if it was not what you wanted to hear. She was genuine to a fault, was always the life of the party, a lion at heart, but she sugarcoated nothing. Her family, all of whom loved her dearly, will never forget her tenacity, wit, beauty, goodwill and undying love for them will sorely miss the glue that held them together.

Prayer services will be held Saturday, March 2, 2019, at 10 a.m. in Auman's Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reiffton. Burial to follow at Laureldale Cemetery. Viewing will be Friday, March 1, 2019, from 6-8 p.m. and Saturday, March 2, 2019, from 8-10 a.m. in the funeral home. www.aumansinc.com



