Teleforo Sanjuan-Trejo
Teleforo Sanjuan-Trejo Telesforo Sanjuan-Trejo, 75, of Temple, died June 22, 2020 at Penn State Health - St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the husband of Estefana Gonzalez. Born in Caltimacan, Hidalgo, Mexico, he was a son of the late Hilario Sanjuan and Nicolasa Trejo. Telesforo was a member of St. Peter’s R.C. Church, Reading. An avid walker, he was also very active in the Hispanic Center of Reading, where he spent a lot of time. Telesforo loved traveling back home to Mexico, where he spent a month every year visiting family. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four children: Baltazar, husband of Zenaida Sanjuan of Muhlenberg Township; Heraclio, husband of Maria Sanjuan of Temple; Carlos, husband of Blanca Sanjuan of Mexico City, Mexico; and Virginia Sanjuan, wife of Jorge Ramirez of Maryland. There are also ten grandchildren: Noel, Ivan, Saul, Izel, Jorge, Karen, Erick, Karla, and Lizeth Sanjuan and Abigail Ramirez; and three great grandchildren. The eldest of five children, Telesforo is survived by sisters, Epifania and Maria Luisa, and a brother, Hilario and predeceased by his sister, Josefina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 322 S. 5th St., Reading. A viewing will be held Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 24 to Jun. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
26
Viewing
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
JUN
26
Mass of Christian Burial
01:00 PM
St. Peter’s Church
Funeral services provided by
Stitzel Family Funeral Homes and Crematory, Inc
3300 Kutztown Road
Laureldale, PA 19605
610-929-3693
