Teleforo Sanjuan-Trejo Telesforo Sanjuan-Trejo, 75, of Temple, died June 22, 2020 at Penn State Health - St. Joseph, Bern Township. He was the husband of Estefana Gonzalez. Born in Caltimacan, Hidalgo, Mexico, he was a son of the late Hilario Sanjuan and Nicolasa Trejo. Telesforo was a member of St. Peter’s R.C. Church, Reading. An avid walker, he was also very active in the Hispanic Center of Reading, where he spent a lot of time. Telesforo loved traveling back home to Mexico, where he spent a month every year visiting family. Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his four children: Baltazar, husband of Zenaida Sanjuan of Muhlenberg Township; Heraclio, husband of Maria Sanjuan of Temple; Carlos, husband of Blanca Sanjuan of Mexico City, Mexico; and Virginia Sanjuan, wife of Jorge Ramirez of Maryland. There are also ten grandchildren: Noel, Ivan, Saul, Izel, Jorge, Karen, Erick, Karla, and Lizeth Sanjuan and Abigail Ramirez; and three great grandchildren. The eldest of five children, Telesforo is survived by sisters, Epifania and Maria Luisa, and a brother, Hilario and predeceased by his sister, Josefina. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Friday at 1 p.m. at St. Peter’s Church, 322 S. 5th St., Reading. A viewing will be held Friday from 11 a.m. - 12 p.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. Burial will be private at the convenience of the family. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com