Teresa Breton, 87, of Reading, passed away on May 8th, 2019, in her residence.

She was the husband of the late Joseph R. Breton.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Rudolph and Mary (Pelliciatta) Matetich.

Teresa was a graduate of Reading High School and a member of St. Margaret's Catholic Church, Reading.

She had worked for American Chain and Cable in the payroll department, and then for Glidden Paint Co. in

payroll.

She enjoyed the casinos, puzzles, bingo and shopping.

Surviving is one son, Joseph R., widower of Trellis E.

Breton, Reading, Pa.; one granddaughter, Tina Marie

Breton, Reading, Pa.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. in St. Margaret's Catholic Church, 925 Centre Ave., Reading. A viewing will be held from 9:00 to 10:00 a.m. in church. Interment will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. CRAMP HUMMEL Funeral Home, 934 Centre Ave.,

Reading, has charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.cramp-hummelfuneralhome.com 610-375-4337.



