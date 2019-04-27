Teresa R. Cambria, 61, of Exeter

Township, passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at 6:20 a.m., in Reading Hospital.

She was the wife of Frank Cambria. Born in Rockford, Illinois, Mrs. Cambria was the daughter of the late Quentin and Florence (Koeneke) Fair. She was a member of Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints in Muhlenberg Township.

In addition to her husband, Mrs. Cambria is survived by her children: Christina E. (Cambria) Sartor, of Ogden, Utah; Stephen Cambria, husband of Alisa Cambria, of

Logan, Utah; and Matthew F. Cambria, husband of Maria Cambria, of Pottsville; and her grandchildren: Spencer

Sartor, Cambria Sartor, Lucas and Emma Cambria. She is also survived by her sister, Pamela Armstrong, of Pa.

Funeral service will be held in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, 3344 Reading Crest Ave., Muhlenberg Township, Monday, April 29, 2019, at 10:00 a.m.

Entombment will follow in Gethsemane Cemetery

Mausoleum. The family will receive relatives and friends in Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, Monday,

8:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Township, is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.



