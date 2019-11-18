|
Teresa M. Swalley, 84, of Oley, passed away Monday, November 18, at her residence, surrounded by her family. Teresa was born in Reading on April 21, 1935, a daughter of the late Loretta (Ruddy) and Joseph Norris and was the wife of Richard W. Swalley Sr., of Oley, celebrating their sixtieth wedding anniversary on November 14, 2019. She was a graduate of Reading High School and attended Lebanon Valley College and graduated from Reading Business Institute in 1957. She worked as a secretary for the Reading School District for 24 years, retiring in 1993. She was a member and played the violin in the Reading Philharmonic for many years. Teresa is survived by her daughter, Loretta, wife of Robert Hoch, of Oley; three sons: Richard W. Swalley Jr., husband of Michelle, of Shillington; Harry J. Swalley, husband of Christine, of Oley; and Thomas C. Swalley, husband of Kim, of San Diego, Calif.; sister, Judith Ann Militello, wife of Peter, of Chalfont, Pa. She is also survived by 13 grandchildren and six great-grandchildren. Family and friends are invited to call Friday, from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at Feeney Funeral Home. Religious service will follow at 11:00 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019