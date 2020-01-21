|
Terrance L. "Terry" Adams, 83, passed away January 19, 2020 in his Reading residence. Born in Shoemakersville, he was a son of the late Ralph and Virgie (Weaver) Adams. Terry was the loving husband of Pauline (Stetz) Adams. They celebrated their 45th wedding anniversary on October 5, 2019. He was a 1954 graduate of Reading High School and served in the US Navy. Terry was a letter carrier for the U.S.P.S. for 26 years, retiring in 1992. He was a member of branch 258 of the NACL. Terry loved music, all kinds, and was especially knowledgeable about Jazz. He was a member of SS. Cyril & Methodius Slovak Catholic Church, and a member of the Slovak Catholic Sokol. In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by three sisters; Carolyn, widow of Wayne Speck, Lucille, wife of Bill Vogel and Barbara Fair. He also leaves behind several caring nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday at 10:00 am in SS. Cyril & Methodius Church. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery. Friends may pay their condolences on Saturday from 9:00 am to 10:00 am at the church. In lieu of flowers, please make contributions in Terry's memory to St. Peter RC Church, 322 S. 5th Street, Reading, PA 19602 or the . Gallman-Sonoski Funeral Home, Inc., Reading is honored to be handling arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 21 to Jan. 23, 2020