Terrence Eshelman
Terrence L. Eshelman, 76, passed May 2, 2020 in his residence. Born in Reading, PA he was the son of the late Warren R. and Janet P. (Pfeifly) Eshelman. He is survived by a brother, Gerald D. Eshelman, and nieces, Debbie, Penny, Patrica, Sandra and Cindy. He was pre-deceased by a nephew, Brian. Private graveside services will be held in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Henninger Funeral Home, Inc. is in charge of arrangements. Please visit www.henningerfuneralhome.com for online condolences

Published in Reading Eagle from May 6 to May 7, 2020.
