|
|
Terrence Tisdale Sr., 49, of Reading, passed away July 29, 2019.
He was born in Philadelphia on June 4, 1970, a son of Sandrus (Tisdale) Haney and stepson of Edward Haney Jr., and the late Linston Bell.
Terrence was employed by Tower Health-Reading
Hospital as a distribution clerk for 14 years, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.
Terrence was a member of Union Baptist Church,
Reading.
He was a big fan of music and loved to DJ. Terrence
enjoyed spending time with family and friends and getting people together.
He is also survived by his fiance', Homaris Martinez; three sons: Terrence Tisdale Jr., Jaden Tisdale, Avante' Tisdale; two stepsons, Roderick Wilson, Eduardo Martinez; two stepdaughters, Jarelyn Martinez, Marielena Martinez; his brother, Curtis M. Tisdale; two stepgrandchildren; and a host of relatives and family friends.
Terrence was predeceased by his brother, Warren Tisdale; and his maternal grandparents, Louise and
Sanders Tisdale.
A celebration of life service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. A gathering will be Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Online memories can be made at www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019