Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Theo C. Auman Funeral Home
247 Penn St.
Reading, PA
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
10:00 AM
Theo C. Auman Funeral Home
247 Penn St.
Reading, PA
1970 - 2019
Terrence Tisdale Sr. Obituary

Terrence Tisdale Sr., 49, of Reading, passed away July 29, 2019.

He was born in Philadelphia on June 4, 1970, a son of Sandrus (Tisdale) Haney and stepson of Edward Haney Jr., and the late Linston Bell.

Terrence was employed by Tower Health-Reading

Hospital as a distribution clerk for 14 years, and he was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers fan.

Terrence was a member of Union Baptist Church,

Reading.

He was a big fan of music and loved to DJ. Terrence

enjoyed spending time with family and friends and getting people together.

He is also survived by his fiance', Homaris Martinez; three sons: Terrence Tisdale Jr., Jaden Tisdale, Avante' Tisdale; two stepsons, Roderick Wilson, Eduardo Martinez; two stepdaughters, Jarelyn Martinez, Marielena Martinez; his brother, Curtis M. Tisdale; two stepgrandchildren; and a host of relatives and family friends.

Terrence was predeceased by his brother, Warren Tisdale; and his maternal grandparents, Louise and

Sanders Tisdale.

A celebration of life service will be Saturday, August 10, 2019, at 10 a.m., in Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading. A gathering will be Saturday, 9-10 a.m. Online memories can be made at www.theocauman.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 4, 2019
