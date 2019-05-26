Terrence J. Weinhold, known to all as "Jack" passed away on Tuesday, May 21, 2019, at Doylestown Hospital, surrounded by his loving wife, daughter and son-in-law.

Born in West Reading, Pa., Jack was the son of the late Percy and Lorraine (Harris) Weinhold and brother of the late Joann, Daniel and Roy. Jack graduated Wilson High School in 1974 while attending the Berks County Vocational School of Electricity in

Leesport, Pa.

Jack was the beloved husband of Margie (Eline)

Weinhold. They were high school sweethearts sharing many years of fun, laughter and love. After marriage, they relocated to South Florida where he opened and operated his own business - South Florida Electric - for 20 years. In 1982, their only child, Marie, was born. Jack enjoyed

traveling with his family. Fishing was his favorite pastime on his own boat in Florida.

When he relocated to Boynton Beach, his daughter met and married her husband (Bob Strassler). After his first granddaughter (Riley Strassler) was born, Jack decided to complete the family circle and relocate back to Bucks County, Pennsylvania. Jack is also survived by his second granddaughter, Kenzi Strassler.

Jack continued his expertise in electricity as a

Compressor Technician. He further extended his

knowledge as mentor to other individuals that were

entering the field. Aside from work, Jack could never sit still. He always wanted to "fix" something or had a new

adventure" up his sleeve for his granddaughters.

Services for Jack will be held privately with immediate family members at their home. For everyone that knew Jack he will forever be in our hearts. He will never truly leave this world ... he's just Gone Fishin'!

