Terrie L. Lando, 77, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away Sunday, January 5, 2020 at 8:00 am in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital. She was the wife of the late Donald P. Lando who passed away in 2003. Born in East Berlin, PA, Mrs. Lando was the daughter of the late Paul and Florine (Smith) Baublitz. She is survived by her daughters Tracy L. Millard, wife of Edward L. Millard of Blandon; Beth A. Miller, wife of Richard F. Miller, Jr. of Muhlenberg Township; Rebecca R. Stoner, wife of Michael C. Stoner of Mohnton and her grandchildren Brett, Cody, Derrick, Connor, Aubrey, Sarah and Luke. Inurnment will be held at the convenience of the family in Pleasant View Cemetery. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory, 3825 Penn Ave. Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 7 to Jan. 8, 2020