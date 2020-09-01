Terry Beard

Terry L. Beard, 78, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away suddenly on Monday, August 31, 2020 at Reading Hospital. Born August 28, 2020 in Blandon, he was the son of the late Walter L. and Esther S. (Hertzog) Beard. He and his wife of 54 years, Mary L. (Kramer) Beard, were married on July 30, 1966 at Maidencreek Church, Blandon, PA. Terry was a 1960 graduate of Fleetwood Area High School and went on to graduate from the Bloomsburg State Teachers College in 1964. After college, Terry taught for two years at Governor Mifflin School District. He then began his over 40 year career as a Certified Public Accountant with John A. Beard & Company and its successors. Terry was a member of Maidencreek Church where he was a past member of consistory and was a member of the church choir for over 50 years. He also was a longtime member of the Kutztown Community Choir, a 50 plus year member of the Blandon Lions Club and a member of the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants and the Pennsylvania Institute of Certified Public Accountants. Terry was an avid golfer and truly loved playing his guitar and singing. He enjoyed traveling, photography and especially attending his grandsons’ sporting events and concerts. Surviving in addition to his wife, Mary, are his two daughters, Cynthia A. (Beard) Borelli, wife of Giuseppe D. Borelli, Wyomissing and Wendy L. Beard, wife of Duane M. Feeg, Robesonia, his grandsons, Antonio, Nicholas, Caleb, Logan and Haden, his brother, Rodney W. Beard, husband of Sandra L. (Behm) Beard, Fleetwood and by his nieces and nephew. Along with his parents, Terry was preceded in death by his sister, Janet A. Fitzgerald and her husband Lamar D. Fitzgerald. A viewing for Terry will be held on Saturday, September 5, 2020 from 9:00 am to 11:00 am at Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, 14390 Kutztown Rd, Fleetwood. Graveside Funeral Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020 at 12:00 NOON at Maidencreek Cemetery, 261 Main Street, Blandon, with Rev. Sara Hertzog officiating. In lieu of flowers, donations in Terry’s memory may be made to Maidencreek Church, 261 Main St, Blandon, PA 19510 or to the Kutztown Community Choir. Walbert Funeral Home & Cremation Services, PC, Fleetwood, is honored to be caring for our dear friend, Terry. Online condolences may be offered to Mary and her family at WalbertFuneralHome.com
