Reverend Terry L. Byrd Reverend Terry L. Byrd, 79, of Spring Township, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 20, 2019 at his residence. He was the loving husband of Dorothea D. (Schussler) for 56 years. Born in Houston, Pennsylvania, Terry was the son of the late Sylvester S. & Louise D. (Corey) Byrd. Terry graduated from Chartiers-Houston High School. Terry continued his studies and was a graduate of Lancaster School of the Bible and Calvary Bible College. For just shy of 20 years, Reverend Byrd served as the Pastor of Calvary Bible Fellowship Church, Sinking Spring. Terry continued serving the Lord by sharing his word during his time as a Certified Christian Counselor, as President and Teacher at Reading Bible Institute, and later through Financial Consulting. In addition to his wife, Terry is survived by his three daughters; Brenda L. Quinter, wife of Richard, of Bernville; Karen R. Stoudt, of West Reading; and Shari R. Byrd Hafer, wife of Troy, of Wernersville. Otherwise known as Poppop, he is survived by his loving grandchildren; Renèe, Collin, Nathan, Christian, Dillon, Lunden, Cole, Nikole, and his three great grandchildren; Cash, Charlie, and (coming soon) Baby Girl Quinter. Terry is also survived by his brother, Sylvester S. Byrd, and sister, Barbra G. Ranone. Funeral service for Reverend Byrd will be held at Community Evangelical Church (Formerly Calvary Bible Fellowship), 51 Green Valley Road, Sinking Spring, on Friday, November 29, 2019 at 7:00 PM. Pastor Randall Grossman will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Community Evangelical Church Friday, 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. Interment will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Grace Bible Fellowship, 1128 Hampden Blvd, Reading PA 19604, or Child Evangelism Fellowship, 1307 Good Street, Reading, PA 19602 in memory of Reverend Byrd. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 23 to Nov. 24, 2019