Terry H. Frees, 74, of Cumru Township, passed away April 5, 2019, at Berkshire Center.

He was the husband of the late Sally A. Frees. They

celebrated 54 years or marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Irvin and Catherine M. (Zehner) Frees. Terry was employed for over 30 years as a burner at Yuasa battery factory.

He is survived by his daughter, Michele D. Kirwin, wife of John P. Kirwin, of Chester, Maryland; and son, Donald I. Frees, husband of Denise L. Frees, of Reading; grand-children: Morgan E. Frees, Karley M. Frees, John R. Kirwin, Jeffrey L. Heiser Jr., Jack M. Heiser, Joseph R. Heiser, Caitlin M. Heiser; 4 great-grandchildren; and a brother, Barry I. Frees, husband of Jo, of Kenhorst.

Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services, North 16th &

Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Monday, April 8, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. Amy S. Landis, Certified Celebrant, will officiate. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Homes & Cremation Services Monday 1:00-2:00 p.m.

