Terry Lee Kline Terry Lee Kline, 51, of Harford Co., Md., formerly of Exeter Twp., left us too early but gracefully on his own terms on Sunday, October 6, 2019, in Maryland after a short illness. He was the best friend and life partner of Troy M. Kirk, of Harford Co., Md. Terry was the only child of the late Sandra L. (Kline) Billman, and was born in Reading on July 24, 1968. Terry was a 1986 graduate of Exeter High School and graduated from Berks Technical Institute with an associate’s in rchitecture. He was employed with Vanity Fair for 30 years, working his way up from cashier to accounting. At the same time, he was employed part-time with the Exeter Twp. Lowe’s. Terry loved architecture and history. He often enjoyed looking at homes with Troy to take in the design and structure. He is known for his love of music and his extensive vinyl collection (including some of grandma Rita’s LPs). He was still very active with the Exeter High School Class Reunion Committee, he enjoyed staying in touch with all of his friends from “back in the day.” Terry was also very well known for being an avid collector of everything Disney and collectables from Hess Corp. And Terry finally came around to enjoying travel. He absolutely loved Christmas. The festivities of the season which included decorating and shopping were top priority for him. In fact, it was discovered that all of his shopping was completed for this year! But above all else, Terry loved his family and friends. Spending time with them was very important, which is why Terry has requested that the service be light hearted and he wants everyone to speak to share stories about him and celebrate the time together. In addition to Troy M Kirk, Terry is survived by an uncle, Elmer Kline Jr.; three cousins: Ronald Kline, Ryan Kline and Kerin (Essig) Kohler; and many aunts, uncles, cousins and dear friends. A Celebration of Terry’s Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, in Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, 390 W. Neversink Rd., Reading, PA 19606. Family and friends will gather before the service in the funeral home on Saturday at 10 a.m. Terry will be inurned in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading. Bright colors, laughter and love is requested. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Terry Lee Kline to the Animal Rescue League of Berks Co., 58 Kennel Rd., Birdsboro, PA 19508. Fond memories and online condolences may be shared at www.AumansInc.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 12 to Oct. 13, 2019