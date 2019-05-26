Terry A. "Wrecker" Naftzinger, 46,

of Bethel Township, passed away Monday,, May 20th at his residence.

Born in the Reading Hospital, he was the son of Virginia (Bryan) Yale, wife of Philip Yale, of Bernville, and the late Roger Naftzinger.

Terry was a self-employed mechanic operating R & T

Engine Service in Bethel. Racing was a passion of Terry's; he enjoyed racing his cars at Maple Grove Raceway. He was well known for racing his 1963 Ford Fairlane. Terry really enjoyed hanging out with his buddies.

Additional survivors include two daughters, Shelby Naftzinger, of Fayette, Missouri; and Laci Naftzinger, of

Bethel. Also, a sister, Tammy Kiebach, wife of David

Kiebach, of Bernville.

Terry had many friends, especially Richard Lorah and

Nina and Dale Ritchie.

Terry will be sadly missed by his family and many friends.

Family and friends may attend a visitation with Terry's family on Wednesday, May 29th from 2:00 until 4:00 p.m., in the Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville.

A Celebration of Terry's Life will take place at 4:00 p.m. Interment will be private.

Online condolences may be made at

www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.



