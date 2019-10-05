|
Terry Lee Seidel Terry Lee Seidel, 53, formerly of Ruscombmanor Township, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019, in his residence in Pine Township, Lycoming County. Born in West Reading, Terry was the son of Jerry C. “Jake” and Hope A. (Zellers) Seidel, of Pine Township, Lycoming County. He was a member of Salem Shalter’s Lutheran Church and was a 1984 graduate of Oley Valley High School. Terry was a truck driver for Principal Enterprises and Universal Well Services. He was a 25-year member of Reading Motorcycle Club in Oley, a member of Breezy Acres Hunting Camp in Tioga County and an avid outdoorsman. In addition to his parents, Terry is survived by his brothers ,Kevin A. Seidel, husband of Casey J. Seidel, of North Canton, Ohio, Jeffrey C. Seidel, husband of Christine Seidel, of Easton; and his sister, Karen A. Eberle, of Coppell, Texas. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 12:00 p.m. Reverend Lesley J. Hand will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by the United States Navy Honor Guard will follow in Dryville Cemetery, Rockland Township. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home, Wednesday, 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 5 to Oct. 7, 2019