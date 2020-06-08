Terry Stopp
Terry L. Stopp, 75, of Greenwich Township, passed away, Saturday, June 6, 2020, in Lehigh Valley Hospital, Cedar Crest. He was the beloved husband of Sharon S. (Utt) Stopp. Born in Kutztown, he was the son of the late Paul M. and Ruth C. (Rhodes) Stopp. Terry was employed at Allentown Portland Cement Company for 25 years. He later was the supervisor at Trega Corp., Edenburg, for 15 years. In addition to his wife, Sharon, Terry is survived by five children: Lorrie A. Holben, Catasaqua, Rick L., husband of Lisa Stopp, Kutztown, Connie L., wife of Eric Tworkoski, Bernville, Karl D., husband of Sue Ehrets, Bernville, and Daniel, husband of Rachel Fox, Chalfont, eleven grandchildren, one great grandson, and two sisters also survive him. Terry was predeceased by one sister. Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Hamburg, is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be expressed at www.burkeydriscoll.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Burkey & Driscoll Funeral Home, Inc. - Hamburg
40 South Fourth Street
Hamburg, PA 19526
(610) 562-2955
