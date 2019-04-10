Thaddeus John "Ted" Kurpiewski died

unexpectedly on April 8, 2019, in Ambler, Pa., at the age of 77.

Ted was born on April 23, 1941, in Reading, Pa. He graduated from Reading Central Catholic High School, earned a B.S. in physics from St.

Joseph's University and completed graduate work in physics and philosophy at Boston College and Pennsylvania State University. His professional career spanned over four

decades, beginning with the Office of Naval Intelligence in Washington, D.C., and continuing with several private

defense contractors in Maryland, Virginia, Connecticut and New York, as an engineer and physicist. He retired at age 70 from Lockheed Martin Corporation in Syracuse, N.Y. Despite losing almost all of his hearing as an infant, Ted was a noted expert in the field of sonar and acoustics. He is credited as inventor in numerous patents and contributed to many academic and professional papers in his field.

Ted was a parishioner of Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, North Wales, and a member of the Knights of

Columbus.

He married Rosa Zampella in 1968, proposing after their second date. Together they raised three daughters, cultivating in them deep intellectual curiosity, independence and a sense of adventure. Ted was a devoted grandfather, imparting his love of invention and obsession with model trains to his four grandchildren. Ted never met a stranger, always

welcoming everyone as though they were long lost friends. He enjoyed celebrating all occasions from birthdays to Groundhog Day with family and friends. He relished summers at the beach with his family, bodysurfing, being buried in the sand by grandchildren and boasting, each time, about challenging Buster Crabbe to a swimming race as a young man. Even without his hearing, he could dance a ferocious polka, dancing weekly with his wife throughout his life.

Ted is survived by his wife of 51 years, Rosa Kurpiewski (nee' Zampella); daughters: Marisa Kurpiewski, of North Wales, Pa., Monica Kurpiewski (Robert Kilcullen) of

Montclair, N.J., and Rebecca Tynan (Terence) of Halifax, West Yorkshire, England; and grandchildren: Terence, Ethan, Stella and Amelia.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Thomas and

Angela Kurpiewski; and his beloved Great Pyrenees, Maggie and Retriever, Fluke.

All are welcome to attend and celebrate Ted's life on

Friday, April 12, 2019, at Mary Mother of the Redeemer Church, 1325 Upper State Road, North Wales, PA 19454, where the viewing will be from 10:30 to 11:50 a.m., with the Funeral Mass at 12 p.m. (noon). Interment will be held

privately in St. John Neumann Cemetery, Chalfont, at a later date.

The family requests no flowers. Contributions in his name may be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Society,

Greater Delaware Valley Chapter, 30 S. 17th St., Suite 800, Philadelphia, PA 19103, or his church (address above).

Huff & Lakjer Funeral Home, Lansdale, is handling

arrangements. www.huffandlakjer.com



