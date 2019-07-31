Thanh Viet Bui, 58, of Reading, passed away July 29, 2019, in Atlantic City.

He was the beloved husband of Diep Thi Huynh. Born in Vietnam, he was the son of Thieu Bui and Dieu Hoang. Thanh was

owner and operator of a construction

company. He was a member of St. Paul Roman Catholic Church, Reading. Thanh loved fishing, going to the beach and spending time with his family.

In addition to his spouse, he is survived by his four

children: Matthew Bui, Vincent Bui, Kathy Bui, Anna Bui. He is also survived by his nine siblings: Thug Bui, Sam Bui, Hoi Bui, Tam Bui, Xuan Bui, Phong Bui, Hop Bui, Binh Bui and Nhung Bui; and numerous nieces and nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrate Saturday,

August 3, 2019, at 10:00 a.m., in St. Paul's Roman Catholic Church, 151 N. 9th St., Reading, PA 19601, with burial

viewing one hour before Mass in the church. Viewing will also be held Friday, August 2, 2019, from 6 to 9:00 p.m., in the Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



