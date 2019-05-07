Theda (Mengel) Longacre, 100, formerly of Reading, died May 1, 2019.

Born March 5, 1919, in Reading, she was a daughter of the late Morris S. Mengel Sr. and Annie (Spayd) Mengel.

She was the wife of Vernon Leroy Longacre who died January 29, 1990.

Theda was a member of Trinity Lutheran Church Deaf Congregation, Reading.

Surviving is her daughter, Linda F., widow of William Cook, of Charlotte, N.C.; her four grandchildren: Kate L., wife of Steven Isaac, with whom she resided, in Reading; Karen, wife of Ladd Brooksby, of Charlotte, N.C.; Joanne, wife of Dorian Anzaldua, of Charlotte, N.C.; and Joseph P., husband of Ruth Mekosh, of Florida.

In addition, she is survived by eight great-grandchildren and 13 great-great grandchildren.

Theda was preceded in death by her granddaughter, Lisa A. Burns who died November 11, 2004; and by her four brothers and one sister.

Graveside services will be private at Aulenbach's

Cemetery, Reading. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes &

Crematory Inc., Laureldale, is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.



