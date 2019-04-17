Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Thelma (Lins) Fitterling.

Thelma M. Fitterling, 94, of Shillington, passed away April 13, 2019, at 7:26 p.m. in the Mifflin Center where she was a guest since March 29th.

She was the wife of the late Richard E.

Fitterling, who passed September 27, 2012. They celebrated 51 years of marriage prior to his passing.

Born in Shillington, she was a daughter of the late Harry C. and Helen M. (Boyer) Lins. Thelma was employed in the accounting office at the former C. K. Whitner Co. Department Store, Reading. She was a member of Immanuel U.C.C, Shillington, and a graduate of the former Shillington High School. She enjoyed cooking and bird watching along with her son.

Thelma is survived by her son, Roland P. Squibb Jr.,

Shillington; and many nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her brothers: Carl, Howard,

Richard and Kenneth Lins; and her son, David Allen Squibb.

Graveside services in Fairview Cemetery, Shillington, will be private at the convenience of the family. Rev. Dale Davis will officiate.

Please remember Thelma by making contributions to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508. www.kleefuneralhome.com



