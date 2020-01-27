|
|
Thelma C. West, 89, passed away Sunday, January 26, 2020, at Phoebe Berks Health Care Center. A long-time Waverly, N.Y. resident, Mrs. West lived in Wernersville for the last seven years. She was born December 8, 1930 in Endicott, N.Y., the daughter of Mabel L. and Joseph H. Martynek. Thelma was a graduate of Union Endicott High School, attended Keystone Jr. College and graduated from the University of Maryland Cosmetology School in 1954. She owned the Martynek Beauty Salon in West Corners, N.Y., until her marriage in 1956. After moving to Waverly, she also worked for the Pennsylvania Gas Company, served as a Welcome Wagon hostess and as the Executive Director of the Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross, a job she truly loved. Before her marriage, she was active with the Methodist Church on both a local and conference level. In 1952 she participated in the Christian Youth Study Caravan, a missionary-friendship bicycle tour to Sweden. Thelma was an excellent seamstress. She enjoyed traveling with family and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, her parents and her brother, Alden. She is survived by her two children, Ellen R. West, of Reading, Pa.; Carl J. West (Gloria), of Williamsburg, Pa.; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. A time of calling will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, from 10 to 11:00 a.m., at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., at Blauvelt Funeral Home, 625 Broad Street, Waverly, New York, with Rev. Cindy Schulte officiating. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery in Waverly, New York. Memorial donations may be made in Thelma’s name to Waverly United Methodist Church, 158 Chemung Street, Waverly, New York 14892. Those wishing to send a message of sympathy to Thelma’s family may visit our Facebook page or in “Obituaries” at www.blauveltfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020