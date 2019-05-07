Theodora M. "Dody" (Franckowiak)

Seaman, 79, of Reading, passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019, at Penn St. Health St. Joseph.

Her husband, Theodore S. Seaman, passed away on January 30, 1993.

Born in Reading, she was the daughter of the late Miriam "Dolly" (Seiders) Thiele and Theodore Franckowiak.

She was a graduate of Reading High School.

Dody is survived by her son, Theodore, husband of Cynthia (DeAngelo) Seaman, Temple; two grandchildren, Danielle M. Seaman and Theodore D. Seaman; and one great-grandson, Cameron.

Services will be private at the convenience of the family. Kuhn Funeral Home & Crematory Inc., Temple, is handling Theodora's arrangements. Online condolences may be

recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



