Theodore David Berry, 80, of Muhlenberg Township, died Saturday afternoon at 3:00 p.m., in Manor Care, Laureldale. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Alven T. and Florence L. (Peterson) Berry. He was married for 36 years to the late Barbara M. Berry. He is survived by his children, Michael D. Berry, of Summit Point, W.V.; and Donna M. Sell, of Fleetwood; grandchildren: Holli Ward, Ashley Bowles, Alyssa Sell, Hannah Sell and Zachary Sell; great-grandchildren: Hunter and Hudson Bowles and Adalynn and Kynlee Ward; and a sister, Louise E. Butterfield, of Louisiana. He was a member of Rosedale United Church of Christ, Laureldale. Theodore was a graduate of the Walter Biddle School of Agriculture and Horticulture. He retired from BARTA as a bus driver after 28 years of service. He, also, drove bus for Vanity Fair and Reading Hospital & Medical Center after retirement. He was an avid union man and lifelong member of the Amalgamated Transit Union, Local 1345, having served as secretary, vice president and president, as well as being the president of Berks Camera Club. Dave was very proud to have served his country in the United States Navy. He was a member of the Navy Club, Ship 258, Reading, Pa. His love of military service in the Navy was something he cherished and remained proud of his whole life. He was dearly loved and was a generous, caring, kind, patient, fun, loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Funeral services from Rosedale United Church of Christ, 1301 East Bellevue Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605, on Friday, November 22, 2019, at 12:00 p.m., with Reverend Selina Hamilton officiating. A viewing will be held from 10:00 a.m. to the time of service. Inurnment will be private and at the convenience of the family in St. Paul’s Union Cemetery, Fleetwood. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave’s memory may be made to Rosedale United Church of Christ, 1301 East Bellevue Avenue, Laureldale, PA 19605. Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be offered at milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 18 to Nov. 19, 2019