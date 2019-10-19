Home

POWERED BY

Services
Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services
1501 North 11th Street
Reading, PA 19604
(610) 372-1624
Resources
More Obituaries for Theodore High
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Theodore C. High


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Theodore C. High Obituary
Theodore C. High, 91, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 19, at Berks Heim. Theodore was born in Reading on June 8, 1928, a son of the late Mary (Harvick) and Clarence High. He was the widower of Rose M. (Geddio) High. Rose died 12/5/2013. Ted was a 1946 Reading High Graduate. Ted was a former city bowling champ in 1958. Theodore is survived by two daughters, Susan J. Bogdanski, of Reading, Kathy J., wife of John Felder, of Reading; a son, Theodore A., Reading. Ted is also survived by a sister, Doris I., widow of Willard Snyder, Muhlenberg Twp. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Troy High, Jaime High, Megan, wife of Francisco Sanchez, and Steven Bogdanski; and his first great-grandson due in January. A special family thanks to the Berks Heim Nursing Staff. Services are private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc, 1501 N.11th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Theodore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now