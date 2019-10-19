|
|
Theodore C. High, 91, of Reading, passed away Saturday, October 19, at Berks Heim. Theodore was born in Reading on June 8, 1928, a son of the late Mary (Harvick) and Clarence High. He was the widower of Rose M. (Geddio) High. Rose died 12/5/2013. Ted was a 1946 Reading High Graduate. Ted was a former city bowling champ in 1958. Theodore is survived by two daughters, Susan J. Bogdanski, of Reading, Kathy J., wife of John Felder, of Reading; a son, Theodore A., Reading. Ted is also survived by a sister, Doris I., widow of Willard Snyder, Muhlenberg Twp. He is also survived by four grandchildren: Troy High, Jaime High, Megan, wife of Francisco Sanchez, and Steven Bogdanski; and his first great-grandson due in January. A special family thanks to the Berks Heim Nursing Staff. Services are private at the convenience of family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , 3893 Adler Place, Ste. 170, Bethlehem, PA 18017. Sanders Funeral Home and Cremation Services Inc, 1501 N.11th St., Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends may sign online register at www.sandersfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 19 to Oct. 20, 2019