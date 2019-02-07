Theodore Flowers Sr.

  • "Tom and I would like to extend our condolences to the..."
    - Tom and Samantha Greenawalt / Flowers
  • "I'm so sad to hear about Ted's passing. I used to see him..."
    - Julie S
  • "My husband Barry and I are sending our deepest sympathy and..."
    - Lori & Barry Hufford
  • "Our family has lost a wonderful, caring, loving, and giving..."
    - Jennifer Diamond
  • "Dad, you were a great Father in Law to me. I will miss you..."
    - Samantha Flowers


Theodore H. "Ted" Flowers Sr., 87, of Reading, passed away Tuesday, February 5th, at Reading Hospital and Medical

Center, West Reading.

Theodore was born in Lancaster on

October 5, 1931, a son of the late Ida (Musser) and Ray Flowers and was the husband of Patricia C. (Aten) Flowers, of Reading.

He was a member of St. Ignatius Loyola R.C. Church, West Lawn, and served in the U.S. Army as a Corporal in the Korean War,

receiving a Purple Heart. He was employed as a printer at Reading Eagle Company, from 1968 until retiring in 1994 and was a former member of Northeast Rod & Gun Club, Stony Creek Athletic Assoc., Nocturnal Adoration Society of Berks County, Blue Army of Our Lady of Fatima, The Central Association of the Miraculous Medal and the Appalachian Trail Club.

Theodore is survived by his daughter, Maryann L. Major, of Columbia, S.C.; two sons, Theodore H., husband of Trudie, Flowers Jr., of Reading, Christopher D. Flowers, of Hamburg; and sister, Joyce, wife of John, Darrenkamp, of Lancaster. He is also survived by 12 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his son, James Flowers; daughter, Margaret Kimes; and sister, Sylvia Landis.

Friends are invited to call Sunday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Feeney Funeral Home and 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Monday at St. Ignatius Loyola RC Church, West Lawn. Following viewing on Monday, a Mass of Christian burial will be

celebrated at 10 a.m. Interment at Gethsemane Cemetery, Laureldale with Full U.S. Army Military Honors at 11:30 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St.

Ignatius Loyola RC Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr., West Lawn, PA 19609.

Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N. 4th St. at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle on Feb. 7, 2019
