1/1
Pastor Theodore Mefferd
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Theodore's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Pastor Theodore C. Mefferd passed away in his Mt. Gretna, PA home on Friday, October 30, 2020 one day after his 80th birthday. Born in Shade Gap, PA to Theodore H. and Violet (Clayton) Mefferd, Ted graduated from Mechanicsburg High School, Messiah University, United Theological Seminary in Dayton, Ohio and became ordained with the United Methodist Church in 1969. Ted was loved and was devoted to his wife, Esther (Moore) Mefferd and together they had two sons, Timothy (Cindy) of Boyertown and Paul of Mt. Gretna and much-loved granddaughter, Abigail Mefferd of Boyertown. He is survived by sisters, Bonnie (David) Schaefer and Trudie (Larry) Seagrist, and brother, Stephen (Beverly) Mefferd, and nieces and nephews. Ted was loved and loved his congregations of Covenant UMC, Lancaster, St. Andrew UMC, Boyertown area, and Cornwall UMC, Cornwall. He shared the Love of Jesus everywhere and with everyone he met. He even returned to Covenant after retirement. Ted was involved with many “extras" throughout his outstanding life. In 2019, Ted was honored at Covenant UMC for his 50 years of ministry. A Graveside service will be held later in November at the St. Andrew United Methodist Church for Ted's family. A Celebration of Life service will be held in 2021 for all of Ted's wonderful and loving church members, relatives and friends. A special THANK YOU to all who help to spread the Love of God to the world. John 3: 16 & 17. Contributions in Ted’s memory may be sent to any of the churches he served. Please visit Ted’s Memorial Page at www.TheGroffs.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 6 to Nov. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc
528 W Orange St
Lancaster, PA 17603
(717) 394-5300
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Groffs Family Funeral Home & Crematory Services Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved