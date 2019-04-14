Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Theodore Romberger.

Theodore W. Romberger, "Ted," 73, of Shoemakersville, passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019, in the Hospital of the

University of Pennsylvania.

He was the husband of Drena L. (Adams) Romberger. They were married on July 28, 1990, and celebrated twenty-eight years of marriage. Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Harold Romberger and Esther (Meyer) Romberger Leibensperger.

Ted was a 1965 graduate of Hamburg Area High School. He worked for Textile Machine Works, Rockwell

International and last for Security Guards Inc., retiring in 2015. Ted was also a deputy waterways conservation officer for thirty-seven years for the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission. He was an avid hunter and hockey fan

following the Flyers and Phantoms. Ted loved and enjoyed anything Penn State. He was a member of the National

Rifle Association. Ted and Drena had a craft business for twenty years. Together they enjoyed traveling.

Ted is survived by sons: Kenneth H. Romberger, husband of Tricia, Bethel; Shawn M. Hinkle, husband of Donna, Sinking Spring; and Michael P. Hinkle, husband of Karen, Hamburg; six grandchilden: Shannen, Carter, Connor, Alexis, Gabrielle and Derek. He is also survived by his mother-in-law, Shirley F. Groff, widow of Carl Groff,

Maidencreek Twp.; nephews, Troy and Jeffrey Romberger; and sister-in-law, Cheryl, widow of Harold Romberger, brother.

A celebration of Ted's life will be held on Wednesday at 11:00 a.m. from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Wednesday, 9:30 to 11:00 a.m. Burial will be private in Berks County Memorial Gardens. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to THON, https://thon.donordrive.com/index.cfm?fuseaction= donate.event&eventID=1209 OR make checks payable to Dance Marathon and send to: Penn State Berks, c/o Berks Benefitting THON, 2080 Tulpehocken Road, Wyomissing, PA 19610.

